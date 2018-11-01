Axiata appoints former diplomat Ghazzali as chairman

An Axiata logo is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur January 3, 2013. Axiata Group Bhd has appointed interim Chairman Tan Sri Ghazzali Sheikh Abdul Khalid as Chairman effective today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Axiata Group Bhd has appointed interim Chairman Tan Sri Ghazzali Sheikh Abdul Khalid as Chairman effective today.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Axiata said Ghazzali, 72, had served on the group’s board of directors since March 2008 and became interim Chairman in August this year following the resignation of Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar as Chairman.

Meanwhile, Ghazzali’s role as the Axiata Senior Independent Director to be taken over by David Lau Nai Pek, who also the Chairman of the Board Audit Committee and Board Risk Management Committee.

The telecommunications group said as a notable and highly respected retired Malaysian diplomat with almost 40 years in the diplomatic services, Ghazzali was well-recognised for his unrelenting dedication in ensuring the highest levels of governance, process excellence and transparency.

Axiata President and Group Chief Executive Officer Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim said Ghazzali had shown the highest standards of commitment and professional rigour in his role as interim Chairman, since taking over the mantle of leadership of the Axiata board.

“As a pioneer member of the board since 2008, the group has consistently benefited from Ghazzali’s broad corporate and international experience that has led to the rapid growth and expansion of Axiata across the region to what it is today, one of Asia’s leading telecommunications groups,” he added.

At the close, Axiata was three sen or 0.88 per cent higher at RM3.44, with 3.54 million shares changing hands. — Bernama