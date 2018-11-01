Bacon popcorn to tandoori pork rib tacos: What Malaysians can expect at Tiger Uncage Street Food Festival

Fancy a satisfying siew yoke biryani and mini tandoori pork rib tacos? — Pictures courtesy of Tiger Beer Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Nov 1 — It’s always about good food and great beer at Tiger Uncage Street Food Festival.

But for Tiger Malaysia, this time around on December 1 and 2, focus will be on how the inspiring chefs left their daily jobs to whip up tasty dishes and snacks in a kitchen.

During the preview event held on October 24, media personnel were given a chance to mingle with Im Cheah, Herukh Jethwani and Jun Chan, three of the chefs participating in the Uncage Food Festival.

The three had very different tales to tell but shared one thing in common: Knowledge on how to create a unique dish.

Pork Bacon and Sambal Ikan Bilis Popcorn await you at Tiger Uncage Street Food Festival next month.

Ex-creative director Im prepared her famous bacon and sambal ikan bilis popcorn as well as a pork bacon and gula Melaka popcorn variation, alongside a dessert dish called Going Bananas Over Bacon, which combines bacon ice cream and banana fritters.

Herukh, like Im, loves keeping things a bit complicated.

The Meat the Porkers founder prepared an innovative mini tandoori pork ribs taco sautéed in crispy prawn chilli, garlic and curry leaves dish, and his famous siew yoke briyani, for guests to enjoy.

In case his name sounds familiar, Herukh is the owner of Fierce Curry House, the first restaurant offering pork-based Northern Indian cuisine in Asia.

Jun Chan's Ramen Burger with Tiger and Cheddar Sauce.

Jun, meanwhile, dished out an exclusive ramen burger with Tiger Beer cheddar cheese sauce, and a dish called Main Bola, made from egg plant, minced brisket meatball, sweet potato gravy with a local touch of belacan sofrito, ayam kampung egg and salted egg crumble.

“Food plays such an important role in our everyday lives as Malaysians, especially street food.

“As the Uncage platform is about uncaging your passion, we wanted to share with Tiger Beer fans not only the stories of or heroes, but their creations,” said marketing manager of Tiger Beer Malaysia Pearly Lim.

She added: “These innovative dishes are the end product of challenging culinary conventions of street food and following their dreams. We hope this will inspire Malaysians to awaken their courage through our platform.”

For more information on the Tiger Uncage campaign and to watch the campaign video, visit www.facebook.com/tigerbeermy , or www.tigerbeer.com.my .

Fans who wish to participate in the ‘Find Your Tiger’ online quiz, can visit https://bit.ly/2pL43Ug to get their personalised gift, which can be redeemed at the upcoming Uncage Street Food Festival.