Bestinet didn’t offer Tabung Harapan RM100m donation, owner says

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Bestinet Sdn Bhd’s owner Datuk Seri Aminul Islam today denied his company had offered to donate RM100 million to Tabung Harapan in exchange for certain “conditions.”

In a statement, he said that an unnamed author of an untitled article had attempted to link his company to the RM100 million donation.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has not revealed the identity of the company that had proposed to donate the sum of RM100 million.

“The authorities would be in a position to obtain information as to the identity of the company that made the proposal, which would clearly exonerate me.

“Legal advice and any reproduction of the article henceforth will be followed by legal action against the parties reproducing it,” he said.

The Bangladeshi businessman has lodged a police report for criminal defamation so that the relevant authorities are able to identify the author of the article.

He also stated his intent to place on record that he has not met with the Prime Minister at any point in time after the General Elections on May 9th this year.

It was earlier reported that Dr Mahathir has declined an unnamed firm’s RM100 million contribution to Tabung Harapan on the belief it had ulterior motives.