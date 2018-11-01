TNG Digital eyes 67,000 taxi drivers for Touch ‘n Go ewallet

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — TNG Digital Sdn Bhd targets to have 67,000 EzCab and independent taxi drivers registered with its Touch ‘n Go eWallet by end-2019 following its partnership with EzCab Sdn Bhd and Public Cab Sdn Bhd.

TNG Digital Chief Executive Officer Syahrunizam Samsudin said the partnership would be the first in a series of collaboration aimed at introducing digital solutions designed to empower taxi drivers by incorporating their feedback as Malaysia moved towards a cashless society.

“Taxi drivers are pioneers of door-to-door mobility and through the Touch ‘n Go eWallet, we are thrilled to support the taxi industry. This is more than just a payment solution as the roll-out of this secure and convenient cashless platform will allow us to help taxi drivers increase their customer base and tap digital savvy users.

“The transparent and fuss-free payment method will inevitably improve user transit experience, and make street-hailing a viable choice for passengers,” he told reporters after the announcing the strategic partnership here today.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Loke Siew Fook said the transportation industry has changed significantly with the development of mobile applications for bus and train rides, as well as the rise of ride-hailing and car-sharing application platforms.

“The QR-enablement by Touch ‘n Go eWallet for registered taxis in Malaysia will modernise taxi drivers and enable them to offer convenient and safe payment option for commuters. I encourage taxi drivers, nationwide, to adopt this cashless payment channel moving forward,” he said.

Themed, #JomTeksi, this foray into the taxi category by TNG Digital would enable taxi drivers to embrace cashless payment and empower them to remain competitive alongside ride-hailing services in Malaysia.

The QR code payment system powered by Touch ‘n Go eWallet only required passengers to scan the driver’s code for fare payments and taxi drivers do not have to instal any terminals or hardware in their vehicles.

Touch ‘n Go eWallet has also introduced a cashless referral programmes to encourage the adoption of QR payments among taxi drivers and users.

Syahrunizam said each taxi driver would receive 100 Touch ‘n Go eWallet reload PINs, worth RM8 each, to be distributed to their passengers and in return, taxi drivers would receive an incentive of RM4 for each passenger who utilised the PINs.

“EzCab is also giving out special promotion codes worth RM2, exclusively for first time users of the Touch ‘n Go eWallet.

“The code, EZTNGD2, will be valid from today until Nov 5, 2018, and limited to the first 500 redemptions, daily,” he added. — Bernama