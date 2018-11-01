Police probe on Justo was about stolen data, says CCID chief

Xavier Justo speaks to reporters at the 10th International Conference for Financial Crime and Terrorism Financing in Kuala Lumpur October 31, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Datuk Seri Amar Singh Ishar Singh today said that police investigations on Petrosaudi executive Xavier Andre Justo only focused on the alleged theft of data and the purported attempt to sell or extort from third parties.

The Federal Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director commissioner said in a statement in response to Justo that the attempted sale of data from Petrosaudi’s internal server was viewed as a potential threat to national security.

“Our investigations focused on the alleged theft of data relating to PetroSaudi/1MDB and its subsequent attempt to sell or extort to or from third parties with an intent to affect the security of the country... not on your character or who is the best prime minister,” Amar said.

“So Mr Xavier Andre Justo... don’t lie,” he added.

In December 2015, Amar led a team with two other officers to the Bangkok Remand Prison, to record Justo’s statement through the mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

“The statement was recorded by the Thai authorities with an English-speaking interpreter and we were present as witnesses,” he added.

Amar said the 57 questions they had asked Justo were centred on five issues, namely, his background, PetroSaudi, Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown, the country’s security and negotiations for the exchange of information and documents.

Justo yesterday claimed that he was forced to describe former premier Datuk Seri Najib Razak as “the best” prime minister, as part of a scripted confession meant to discredit himself.

He said it was part of the conditions set by both the Malaysian and Thai police to secure his deportation to Switzerland.

Amar was said to have led the Malaysian police delegation that met the Swiss national in Bangkok.

The CCID chief denied Justo’s allegation last night.

Amar said the case revolved around the exposure of data by Xavier Justo that was published in Sarawak Report.

“This was a case on the leaked emails related to PetroSaudi and 1MDB.

“In 2015, I was the deputy director of CID (Legal and Investigations) and thus responsible to oversee all criminal investigations at the Federal level,” he said.