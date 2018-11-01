Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

The ringgit rebounded to end higher against the US dollar in a cautious trading session today as investors await the tabling of the 2019 Budget tomorrow. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The ringgit rebounded to end higher against the US dollar in a cautious trading session today as investors await the tabling of the 2019 Budget tomorrow, dealers said.

At 6pm, the ringgit stood at 4.1770/1820 versus the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.1830/1860.

A dealer said the better ringgit performance was also in line with other regional currencies as investors in the region was encouraged by China’s plans to boost domestic infrastructure spending to tackle perceived slowdown in its economy.

The dealer said a stronger growth in Asia’s biggest economy could spur interest in the regional markets.

However, the local unit traded easier against other major currencies, except for the Japanese yen.

The ringgit fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0270/0318 from 3.0176/0209 yesterday, and vis-a-vis the euro, it depreciated to 4.7530/7595 from 4.7414/7465 previously.

It decreased against the British pound to 5.3908/3977 from 5.3262/3317 yesterday but appreciated against the Japanese yen to 3.6968/6015 from 3.6969/6005 yesterday. — Bernama