Ampang couple charged with possession of fake firearms

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — A couple was charged in the Ampang Magistrate’s Court here today with possession of fake firearms comprising four pistols, a M4 rifle and eight packets of Airsoft ball bearings in a house last Saturday.

Mohd Akbar Telani, 30, was slapped with a RM5,000 fine in default six months imprisonment, while his girlfriend Nur Atiqah Mohd Jalal, 29, claimed trial after the charge was read out to them before Magistrate Mohamad Firdaus Sadina Ali.

The duo was charged with committing the offence at the woman’s home at Jalan Pandan Indah, Ampang here at 3.55pm on October 27.

The charge framed under Section 36 (1) of the Firearms Act 1960 provides for a jail term of up to one year or a fine of up to RM5,000 or both.

The court allowed Nur Atiqah bail of RM3,000 with one surety and fixed November 30 for mention.

According to the facts of the case, enforcement officers from the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (KLIA) found that the package, to be posted to Mohd Akbar contained firearms, after it was scanned at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Subsequently, police arrested the man at his home and were led to his girlfriend’s house where the items were hidden. — Bernama