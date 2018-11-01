TNB celebrates Deepavali with short film on family togetherness (VIDEO)

The film tells the story of Ramesh and the first Deepavali celebration of him and his wife at the bride’s family home — based on the Indian cultural tradition of ‘Thalai Deepavali’. — Screengrab from YouTube

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — In illuminating the hearts of all Malaysians during the upcoming Deepavali Festival of Lights on November 6, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has come up once again with a short film with a quirky-yet-heartwarming story – Kurumbu Kudumbam (Family Mischief).

TNB chief corporate officer Datuk Wira Roslan Ab Rahman said in a statement here today the TV commercial is a continuation of the year’s running themes of family togetherness, the value of acceptance and respect towards others despite differences.

The film tells the story of Ramesh and the first Deepavali celebration of him and his wife at the bride’s family home — based on the Indian cultural tradition of ‘Thalai Deepavali’ (first Deepavali).

“Traditionally, celebrations include seeking blessings from elders. It is also customary for the bride’s family to ensure that the newly-weds are well taken care of and lavish them with gifts as a part of the warm welcome to the new family,” he said in the statement.

“Ramesh’s story speaks to all of us and is a wonderful demonstration of strong family ties which we Malaysians embody, more so during the festive season.

“The film’s theme couldn’t be more timely as the country embraces the new spirit of ‘Malaysia Baharu’ (New Malaysia), with Malaysians as a whole experiencing the feeling of adjustment and acceptance, as we move forward as a new ‘family’,” Roslan said.

He said TNB strongly believes in brightening up people’s lives and bringing people together, which is why the company did not want to miss the opportunity to reach out to its friends and family in the Indian community this year.

Kurumbu Kudumbam is scheduled to be aired on free-to-air TV networks and Astro channels from November 5. — Bernama