Bursa Malaysia ends mixed

Bursa Malaysia ended mixed today, as traders were unsettled, awaiting the announcement of the highly-anticipated 2019 Budget tomorrow. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Bursa Malaysia ended mixed today, as traders were unsettled, awaiting the announcement of the highly-anticipated 2019 Budget tomorrow, said a dealer.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) finished 2.35 points lower at 1,706.92, from Wednesday’s close of 1,709.27.

The index opened 1.32 points stronger at 1,710.59 and moved within 1,701.28 and 1,711.39 throughout the day.

Market breadth was positive, with gainers outpacing losers 434 to 364, while 343 were unchanged, 686 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Volume declined slightly to 2.18 billion units, worth RM1.66 billion, from 2.33 billion units, valued at RM2.37 billion, recorded yesterday.

A dealer said the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for Malaysia released today revealed that headline index fell to 49.2 in October, from 51.5 in September, indicating a mild rate of contraction in Malaysia’s goods-producing sector.

“Investors were also on a profit-taking mode, capitalising on yesterday’s notable gains,” he told Bernama.

Of heavyweights, Maybank eased nine sen to RM9.40, Tenaga declined 14 sen to RM14.56 while Petronas Chemicals improved one sen to RM9.36 and Hong Leong Bank rose 22 sen to RM20.60.

Public Bank and IHH Healthcare were flat at RM24.60 and RM5.00, respectively.

Among actives, Seacera rose 5.5 sen to 29 sen, Datasonic perked four sen to 40 sen, Prestariang improved seven sen to 59.5 sen, Orion IXL decreased 1.5 sen to 10 sen and Hibiscus Petroleum eased three sen to RM1.09.

The FBM Emas Index shed 4.11 points to 11,765.93, the FBM Emas Shariah Index reduced 4.93 points to 11,766.85 and the FBM Ace Index was 29.88 points better at 4,882.43.

The FBMT 100 Index slipped 7.18 points to 11,617.09 and the FBM 70 rose 26.13 points to 13,517.48.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index improved 1.29 points to 7,360.5, the Financial Services slid 47.23 points to 17,202.44 and the Industrial Product and Services shed 0.08 of-a-point to 170.56.

Main Market volume narrowed to 1.43 billion shares, worth RM1.5 billion, from 1.54 billion shares, valued at RM2.2 billion, recorded on Wednesday.

Warrants turnover weakened to 403.52 million units valued at RM94.89 million, from 431.83 million units, worth RM104.6 million transacted yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market improved to 403.52 million shares, worth RM94.89 million, versus Wednesday’s 357.03 million shares, valued at RM65.93 million.

Consumer products and services accounted for 106.73 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (454.86 million), construction (65.93 million), technology (371.35 million), SPAC (773,000), financial services (37.05 million), property (84.02 million), plantations (10.86 million), REITs (7.17 million), closed/fund (9,100), energy (195.59 million), healthcare (28.2 million), telecommunication and media (36.81 million), transportation and logistics (19.93 million) and utilities (19.6 million). — Bernama