IGP: Public prosecutor to get investigation papers on teen’s molest allegations against MP soon

Fuzi did not name the MP but Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim revealed yesterday that the police had called him up over the alleged molest. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The police will soon send to the public prosecutor the investigation papers on the case of a Perlis MP who allegedly molested a 15-year-old girl in Perlis, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today.

He said the police recorded a statement from the MP two days ago.

Mohamad Fuzi did not name the MP but Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim revealed yesterday that the police had called him up over the alleged molest.

Shahidan said the whole thing was a misunderstanding and that he could have been a victim of a frame-up by his political adversaries.

“We will hand over the investigation papers to the public prosecutor soon,” Mohamad Fuzi said to reporters after opening an anti-corruption seminar here.

On another matter, Mohamad Fuzi said the police are awaiting a directive from the public prosecutor on the case of a special officer of Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman who had allegedly recorded an upskirt video of a female worker at an optometry shop in a shopping complex here on Sept 8.

“We have handed over the investigation papers to the public prosecutor and are waiting for the response to take further action,” he said.

The police had arrested the 47-year-old aide on September 11 to help in the investigation into the case after the worker made a police report. — Bernama