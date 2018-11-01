Couple hacked to death in gruesome JB double murder

Police are seen at the murder scene where a couple were brutally hacked to death in a flat in Taman Ungku Tun Aminah, Johor Baru today. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Nov 1 — Two people were found brutally hacked to death in a double murder case at a flat in Taman Ungku Tun Aminah here today.

The victims were identified as K. Kamala, 51, and her male partner S. Silvaraja, 59.

Both were found sprawled in blood in their third-floor unit at 9am by Kamala’s daughter.

Johor deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the attack was believed to have taken place around midnight.

He said according to the initial investigation, the victims’ neighbours said they heard a commotion that lasted 10 minutes, but did not suspect anything was amiss.

“The female victim was found lying in the bedroom, while the man was found in the living room.

“Initial investigations found that both victims were believed to have been hacked by a sharp weapon on their heads, while the male victim had a gash on his neck,” he said at the murder scene today.

It was learnt that the female victim, who stayed with the male victim, worked as a cleaner and shared the flat with her 31-year-old daughter.

The couple were believed to be unmarried but had lived together for several months.

Mohd Kamarudin said police are investigating the case from all angles to identify the motive for the murder.

He said investigators were probing if the murders were related to revenge or bad debts.

Mohd Kamarudin said the female victim’s cash and jewellery were also reported missing.

“We believe two or more suspects were involved in the case.

“However, no arrests have been made and we are obtaining more information, including whether there is a closed-circuit camera to assist investigations,” he said, adding that investigators believe that the suspects were known to the victims as the flat’s doors were found locked.

Police have initiated investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The bodies were sent to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) for a post-mortem examination.