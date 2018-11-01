Watch this new featurette for ‘Creed II’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Creed II’ that sees Sylvester Stallone and Michael B. Jordan return as Rocky Balboa and Adonis Creed.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 1 ― MGM and Warner Bros have released another new featurette for upcoming Creed II that sees Sylvester Stallone and Michael B. Jordan return as Rocky Balboa and Adonis Creed.

Under the tutelage of Rocky, Adonis steps back into the ring in this film to face off against Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), the son Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren).

Also starring in the film are Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris, Andre Ward and Russell Hornsby.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history.

Creed II is set for US release on November 21.