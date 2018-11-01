Court to hear Umno’s application on ‘seized millions’ Dec 4

Investigators lift sealed luggage onto a Black Maria outside Pavilion Residences in Kuala Lumpur May 18, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The High Court today set Dec 4 to hear Umno’s application to compel the police to provide documents pertaining the RM116.7 million seized during a raid at Pavilion Residences, in May.

Lawyer Datuk Hariharan Tara Singh, representing Umno told reporters after management of the case, which was held in chambers before High Court deputy registrar Rumaizah Baharom, that the application would be heard before Judge Datuk Nik Hasmat Nik Mohamad.

Also present was federal counsel Mohammad Sallehuddin Md Ali, representing the police and government.

Umno had filed the application on October 3 through its public officer Datuk Seri Abd Rauf Yusoh.

Among the documents requested were copies of the police report which were the basis of the seizure and copies of photographs of the money seized.

Hariharan said the case management of the suit and the striking out application by the police and the government was also fixed on the same date (December 4).

He said the government and the police had filed the application to strike out his client’s suit on October 30.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Sallehuddin said the striking out application had been filed on October 29 on grounds that Umno did not have the locus standi to file the application.

Ab Rauf on behalf of Umno has named Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) deputy director (Intelligence and Operations) Datuk Mohd Sakri Arifin, CCID Assistant Commissioner R. Rajagopal, CCID director Datuk Seri Amar Singh Ishar Singh, inspector-general of police and the government as defendants.

In the statement of claim, Umno claimed that the search and seizure at Tower B, Pavilion Residences, Jalan Raja Chulan on May 17 was unlawful and a violation of its rights.

The plaintiff is seeking, among others, an order to return the RM116.7 million and RM43.3 million to Umno and general, aggravated and exemplary damages. — Bernama