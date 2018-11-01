Malaysian brands win at 2018 World Branding Awards in London

Malaysian brands are among the winners at the prestigious 2018 World Branding Awards in Kensington Palace, London recently. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Malaysian brands are among the winners at the prestigious 2018 World Branding Awards in Kensington Palace, London recently.

Winners from Malaysia were Getha, Golden Screen Cinemas, Maybank, MML, Mr. D.I.Y., Pertama, Secret Recipe, Spritzer, Sunway Lagoon, Sunway Property, Sunway University and Tenaga Nasional.

World Branding Awards is the ultimate global brand recognition accolade, which saw 270 brands from 33 countries named ‘Brand of the Year’, according to a statement.

Brands from Singapore also won awards. There were BreadTalk, DBS, Great Eastern, Raffles Education, Singapore Airlines, Singtel and Skylight.

Beijing Tong Ren Tang, BMW, Cartier, Club Med, JinkoSolar, Lego, L’Oréal, Louis Vuitton, Nescafé, Rolex, Samsung, Schwarzkopf and Yakult were announced as global winners for this year.

Winners are judged through three streams — brand valuation, consumer market research and public online voting. Seventy per cent of the scoring process comes from consumer votes — over 230,000 worldwide consumers participated in the voting process.

“More than 4,500 brands from 57 countries were nominated this year, with 351 brands from 49 countries declared as winners — 81 brands from 16 countries were awarded in New York; and 270 winners from 33 countries awarded in London,” said Peter Pek, Chief Executive of the World Branding Forum.

Now in its fifth year, the awards is organised by the World Branding Forum — a global non-profit organisation to advancing branding standards. More details at https://awards.brandingforum.org. — Bernama