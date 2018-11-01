Golden Screen Cinemas scoops hat-trick of awards

Golden Screen Cinemas CEO Koh Mei Lee (centre) and her team pose with the Gold Award in the Entertainment Category at the 2018 Putra Brand Awards. ― Picture courtesy of Golden Screen Cinemas

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 ― Golden Screen Cinemas Sdn Bhd (GSC) is certainly paving the way when it comes to bagging prestigious awards having recently added a few more well-deserved accolades.

The leading cinema exhibitor in Malaysia bagged the coveted Gold Award, Entertainment Category at the 2018 Putra Brand Awards for the fifth consecutive year (2014-2018) ― no mean feat!

And to cap an already splendid year, GSC also achieved a hat-trick by being honoured with the Brand of the Year Award ― National Tier (Malaysia) at the 2018 World Branding Awards, as well as winning the Gold Award (HR Best Practices Award) at the 2018 Malaysian International HR Awards.

“This year, GSC is making history as a highly awarded company in the cinema category and we would like to express our deepest gratitude to our loyal customers who have made this a reality,” said GSC chief executive officer Koh Mei Lee.

“Our greatest asset as a company is our people. It is our employees that help us stay on top of our game by constantly innovating and introducing enriching cinematic experiences through new and exciting technologies, high-quality alternative content, and lifestyle offerings.”

The 2018 World Branding Awards is organised by the World Branding Forum and is considered to be the ultimate celebration and acknowledgement of the best brands in the world. Brands from all over the globe were judged by the World Branding Forum’s three-step evaluation process: Brand valuation, online public voting and market research.

“We are proud to be one of the brands to represent Malaysia in the World Branding Awards this year. It’s a humbling experience to flourish from a home-grown Malaysian brand to being recognised as a national icon on the international stage. Thank you Malaysia ― your support and your patronage truly inspires us to serve you better,” added Koh.

As a leader in the entertainment industry, GSC has been paving the way as a pioneer in cinematic innovation by constantly reinventing the concept of the traditional multiplex.

GSC’s five-year win at the Putra Brand Awards is a testament of the company’s continuous strong brand equity and market leadership. Already a Putra Brand Icon since last year, GSC’s repeated success in this category validates the company’s achievement in impressing, connecting and engaging with Malaysians from all walks of life. For more details, log-on to www.gsc.com.my.