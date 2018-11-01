Police seize RM3m of illicit drugs in JB

Johor deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din displays the seized drugs worth more than RM3 million at the Johor police contingent headquarters today. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Nov 1 — Police seized more than 60kg of various narcotics worth RM3.1 million in two separate raids around the Johor capital city yesterday.

A 48-year-old man was arrested during the raids carried out by the Johor and Negri Sembilan serious crimes units.

“Police seized 58.79kg of ketamine in the first raid in Taman Desa Cemerlang,” Johor deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said at the Johor police contingent headquarters today.

“In the second raid on Jalan Permatang 8, police seized 5.44kg of heroin and 2.34kg of syabu that was stored in a car,” he added.

Mohd Kamarudin said the drugs seized were worth RM3.1 million and the amount was believed to be able to supply 20,000 addicts.

“In addition to that, police also seized a Toyota Camry car and Perodua Kembara sports utility vehicle during the raids,” he said.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days, starting yesterday, to assist the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Further investigations are still being conducted by the police to identify the source of supply and the market of all drug supplies,” said Mohd Kamarudin.