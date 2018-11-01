Special committee’s investigation into Bukit Kukus landslide starts next week, says deputy chief minister

A general view of the construction site where the landslide occurred at Bukit Kukus in Paya Terubong October 25, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 1 — The Penang state government’s special committee investigating the Bukit Kukus landslide last month will start questioning the related parties on November 8, Deputy Chief Minister I Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman said today.

He said the committee will call in those from the Penang Island City Council (MBPP), the project consultant engineer, the independent checking engineer, the contractor and the project security guards to hear their presentation into the incident.

“We will also be inviting other parties to assist in the investigations such as the police, the Fire And Rescue Department, the Department of Occupational Safety and Health, the Construction Industry Development Board and representatives from Penang Forum,” he said in a statement.

Zakiyuddin, who is heading the committee, added that the committee held its first meeting two days ago.

He said the terms of reference for the investigation were to look into and review all information regarding the Bukit Kukus paired road project where the landslide occurred.

“The committee will identify the factors behind the landslide, identify those responsible and propose measures the state government could take so that such incidents do not happen again,” he said.

He said the committee has proposed that the investigations take one month, starting from October 30 until November 30, to complete.

He also announced the name list of those who have been appointed to the committee.

Those in the committee are; state exco Zairil Khir Johari, Penang Public Works Department Quantity Surveyor Unit Chief Majmin Sayeed Ahamad, hydraulic and hydrology specialist Ting Chek Choon from the Institution of Engineers (IEM) Penang, geotechnical expert Yau Ann Nian from IEM Penang, geologist expert Baddrul H.M Taib from IEM Penang and Saiful Rizan Yusoff from the state economic planning unit.

The special committee was formed after a landslide at the construction site on October 19 killed nine workers and injured several others.

There were calls for the investigations into the incident to be made public by the civil society, particularly Penang Forum.

The incident is the second fatal landslide to occur in Penang within the span of a year.

Last year, a landslide occurred at the construction site of a housing project in Tanjung Bungah, named Granito, on October 21 and killed 11 workers.