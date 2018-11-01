Gobind: No live telecast of Najib’s trials

Gobind said RTM and Bernama TV had limited channels, and as such. will not be broadcasting Najib's trials live. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — State-owned news and television channels will not be broadcasting live telecasts of Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s court trials, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said today.

He told reporters this was due to the limited number of channels by RTM and state news providers Bernama TV.

“RTM has got limited channels, Bernama likewise, and they have a lot of other things to cover in this country which are very important to Malaysians as well.

“As far as we are concerned, the news we will cover segments of the trial as is always done with other cases as well in this country,” he said in Parliament today.

This was in response to suggestions made by Najib’s lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah to broadcast the trials live, describing it as a good idea.

The matter was raised by Shafee during Najib’s case management in court yesterday, who said he had no issue with trials being broadcast as the proceedings would be carried out in a transparent manner.

Najib, the former prime minister, has been slapped with 38 criminal charges ranging from criminal breach of trust and abuse of power to money laundering.