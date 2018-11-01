Kadir Jasin denies insulting Kedah sultan, tells Pakatan accuser to read from source

Datuk A. Kadir Jasin speaks during the National Media Conference in Serdang October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The prime minister’s media adviser and news veteran Datuk A. Kadir Jasin denied a claim he insulted Kedah’s Sultan Sallehuddin Badlishah in a blog post.

Rubbishing the accusation from Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) parliamentary whip Datuk Johari Abdul today, the former New Straits Times Press (NSTP) group editor-in-chief said that the Sungai Petani MP should read his blog post directly and not excerpts.

“I said no such thing. So you best read my blog. Don’t read quotations from other people.

“I mean, I don’t know where he got it from. Did he read my article or he read reports of my article?

“I’m responsible only for what I wrote on my blog,” Kadir told Malay Mail when contacted.

Johari accused Kadir today of insulting the sultan in a recent blog post and demanded the police investigate the latter using the Sedition Act 1948 that his coalition is seeking to repeal.

Johari claimed Kadir’s post last Tuesday insinuated that the sultan was using his royal position to make money.

The PH whip also urged Kedah resident and military veterans to file police complaints against Kadir, his fellow PH ally from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

Sultan Sallehudin was installed as the state’s ruler just last month.

When asked to comment on Johari’s call for a sedition investigation, Kadir laughed and said Johari was free to say what he wants.

“It’s up to him. He’s a member of Parliament (MP). He can say anything he likes in Parliament. I will respect what he says outside of Parliament too, as that being his freedom,” Kadir said.

“It’s a new Malaysia, a free country,” Kadir added.