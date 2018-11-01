Indonesia to consider raising budget airfares after Lion Air crash

Relatives of passengers of the Lion Air plane that crashed into the sea are seen at Depati Amir airport in Pangkal Pinang, Belitung island, Indonesia, October 29, 2018. — Antara Foto/Hadi Sutrisno via Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Nov 1 — Indonesia may review the lower limit of its airfares and consider increasing the rates set by low-cost carriers, the transport minister said today.

Budi Karya Sumadi added that President Joko Widodo had ordered a review of all flight safety regulations after this week’s crash of a jet operated by budget carrier Lion Air with 189 aboard.

“According to the regulations, both international and ours, (an accident) like this should not happen. Because that happened, then we had to evaluate,” Sumadi told a news conference.— AFP