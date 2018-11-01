Deputy minister: Over 56,000 summonses issued by JPJ since Sept 1

Those issued Awas summonses must pay a RM300 fine in 60 days, failing which they will be charged in court. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has issued more than 56,000 summonses captured through the Automated Awareness Safety System (Awas) since it took over the system on September 1 this year, said Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Kamaruddin Jaafar.

He told the Dewan Rakyat today that 52,846 were for speeding while 3,834 were due to running red lights.

“The number of traffic offenders who have settled their summonses is very low and this is quite saddening. But they must pay their summonses or risk being blacklisted.

“Those blacklisted will no longer be allowed to deal with JPJ until they have settled their summonses,” Kamaruddin, who was replying a question by Dungun MP (PAS) Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli during Question Time, warned.

Those issued Awas summonses must pay a RM300 fine in 60 days, failing which they will be charged in court and blacklisted from dealing with JPJ if they failed to turn up.

Replying to an additional question by Wan Hassan on camera placements, the deputy minister also informed the Lower House that any decisions will be made after engagement with agencies under the purview of his ministry, including the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS).