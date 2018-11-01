DPM: Cabinet to discuss proposed sugary drink excise tax

Dr Wan Azizah says during the next meeting, the Cabinet will discuss a proposal to impose a sugary drink excise tax. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 1 ― The next meeting of the Cabinet will discuss a proposal to impose a sugary drink excise tax, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

She said the proposal is one of 12 policies for a healthy lifestyle which were agreed to at a meeting today of the Cabinet Committee for a Health-Promoting Environment which she chairs.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said it was one of the efforts of the government to create a healthy living culture and curb non-communicable diseases among the people.

“We have not worked out the details of the tax. We will bring it to the Cabinet. The Finance Minister (Lim Guan Eng) will refine it.

“The revenue from this tax may be placed in the Consolidated Fund,” she said at a press conference after chairing the meeting which was attended by representatives from 12 ministries. ― Bernama