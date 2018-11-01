E-hailing apps will boost your income, transport minister tells cabbies

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during the launch of the new Abdullah Hukum KTM station November 1, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 ― Taxi drivers should use e-hailing apps instead of rejecting technology, Anthony Loke said today.

The transport minister advised the taxi drivers that the apps can be a complementary method to supplement their income in addition to the traditional method of getting passengers off the curb.

“I strongly urge taxi drivers to use e-hailing platforms as it will open them to two streams of passengers which are from e-hailing and street hailing and this helps to augment their income,” he told reporters after opening the KTMB train station at Abdullah Hukum here.

He noted that 10,000 taxi drivers have already signed on the e-hailing platform.