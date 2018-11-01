Gobind: New Finas board will be known next week

Gobond says Finas the board consists of individuals with experience and extensive knowledge of the filming industry, but declined to elaborate on names of those appointed. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry will only announce the names of the new National Film Development Corporation (Finas) board next week.

Its minister Gobind Singh Deo said the board consists of individuals with experience and extensive knowledge of the filming industry, but declined to elaborate on names of those appointed.

“They board will also consist of individuals fluent in accounting as well, and I will be announcing the names next week,” he said in Parliament today.

Also to be announced next week is the ministry’s select team that will carry out an internalaudit on Finas, Gobind said.

