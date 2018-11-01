Charles Santiago is new water commission chief

Water, Land, and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar says Charles Santiagois expected to coordinate services in the sector and drive the consolidation among water industry players nationwide. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Klang MP Charles Santiago was appointed as the chairman of the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) effective today, according to the Water, Land, and Natural Resources Ministry.

Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar said Charles will now be expected to coordinate services in the sector and drive the consolidation among water industry players nationwide.

“I would like to congratulate Charles on the appointment, he has a lot of work ahead of him.

“We look forward to more professionalism and working together with SPAN as the ministry is now undertaking the consolidation of the water industry,” he said.

Xavier also said the Selangor water management model will most likely be a point of reference for the ministry when drafting a federal water management model.

