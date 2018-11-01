Minister expects report on foreign worker management within month

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran expects the Independent Committee on the Management of Foreign Workers to deliver its report to the government by the end of November. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 1 ― The Independent Committee on the Management of Foreign Workers is expected to deliver its report to the government by the end of November, said Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran.

The committee is responsible for gathering information and suggestions from local employers on best practices to manage foreign workers.

“We are hopeful that the report will be done before November 30 so that it can be presented to the Cabinet by then,” he said during a press conference at the committee’s town hall meeting with employers at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre here today.

The committee is chaired by former Court of Appeal judge Datuk Seri Mohd Hishammuddin Md Yunus and has conducted 11 public engagements since its inception on October 9 this year.

Among issues raised at today’s town hall meeting were the documentation applicable to foreign labour, worker abscondment, and the enforcement of immigration laws.