Daim: Jho Low still bargaining for immunity in 1MDB deal

Tun Daim Zainuddin says he was contacted by Jho Low as recently as last week with a list of prerequisites to negotiations. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho is still trying to negotiate for immunity from prosecution over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal for his return home, according to Tun Daim Zainuddin.

The former minister who chaired the Council of Elders, an informal panel that previously advised Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, told broadcaster Astro Awani that he was contacted by the Penangite better known as Jho Low as recently as last week with a list of prerequisites to negotiations.

“He is still trying to ask for a lot of things. Want to see the PM, want to see me or that or this person,” Daim said in the interview, a snippet which was posted on Astro Awani’s website.

The full interview is scheduled to be aired 9pm tonight on the Astro channel.

Daim said the request was rejected, as was another prerequisite not to name those involved in the scandal.

“I tested [him] and gave him two conditions. I want him to give names and I want him to come back.

“He kept quiet. Then I said if you can't give me what I want then why should I even talk to you?” Daim related of his most recent communication with Low.

The 37-year-old Low is wanted in Malaysia and Singapore for investigations into the 1MDB heist which he is said to have masterminded.

Low’s exact locations remain unknown.