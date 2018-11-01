Honor Magic 2 is an all-screen slider smartphone with six cameras (VIDEO)

The Honor Magic 2 is probably the world’s first smartphone with a total of six cameras. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Shortly after Xiaomi announced their futuristic Mi MIX 3, Honor has just revealed a similar all-screen device with the Magic 2. It has an edge to edge display without a notch and the front cameras are hidden underneath a manual sliding mechanism.

On top of that, the Honor Magic 2 is probably the world’s first smartphone with a total of six cameras.

Upfront the Magic 2 features a 6.39″ AMOLED FullView display that pushes a FullHD+ resolution of 2340×1080.

Unlike the Mi MIX 3 that comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, the Magic 2 comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for a clean look. The Magic 2 boasts a screen to body ratio of 91.5 per cent which is lower than the Mi MIX 3’s 93.4 per cent and OPPO Find X’s 93.8 per cent.

Under the hood, it shares a lot of similarities with Huawei’s top of the line Mate 20 series.

It runs on a 7nm Kirin 980 processor with dual NPU and comes with either 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Internal storage comes in either 128GB and 256GB.

Like the Mi MIX 3, you’ll need to slide down the front display to reveal its AI triple front-facing cameras.

There is a main 16MP f/2.0 selfie camera plus two 2MP f/2.4 shooters. The Magic 2 is capable of taking portrait selfies with 3D lighting and it has AI beautification, but it isn’t clear why it needs a third camera for the front.

The back of the Magic 2 looks like a Huawei P20 Pro with a similar triple camera array. It has a main 16MP f/1.8 main camera, a 24MP f/1.8 monochrome shooter and a 16MP f/2.2 wide angle lens. For steadier shots, the device comes with AI image stabilisation.

Powering the device is a rather decent 3,500mAh battery and it also gets a faster Magic Charge with a 40W output like Huawei’s SuperCharge 2.0.

According to Honor, 15 minutes on the cable can give you 50 per cent charge and you can get up to 85 per cent charge in just 30 minutes.

In China, the Magic 2 is priced from 3,799 yuan (RM2,282) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB option is going for 4,299 yuan.

Meanwhile, the range-topping 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model can be yours for 4,799 yuan.

That’s quite a bargain considering you’re getting Mate 20 level hardware in a cool looking form factor.

If you’re in the market for a modern all-screen slider phone, which would you get? The Mi MIX 3 or the Honor Magic 2? Let us know in the comments below. — SoyaCincau