Ex-FT minister says withheld nod for KL City Plan to avoid ‘moonlighting’

Tengku Adnan said he wanted to amend a clause in the city’s development masterplan to prevent subsequent FT ministers and KL mayors from arbitrarily changing the blueprint. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor finally gave his reason today for refusing to put his signature to gazette the Kuala Lumpur City Plan 2020 during his tenure as the Federal Territories minister.

The Putrajaya MP told the Dewan Rakyat during Question Time that he wanted to amend a clause in the city’s development masterplan to prevent subsequent FT ministers and KL mayors from arbitrarily changing the blueprint.

“I never agreed to sign the plan because after gazettement it can still be amended by the minister or the mayor.

“I requested the clause to be removed so that there would be no moonlighting,” said the Umno man better known as Ku Nan.

But current Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad did not buy his predecessor’s explanation, saying that it would be easier for those holding office to make arbitrary changes without gazettement.

Khalid said gazettement of the plan would make development more transparent as there would be checks.

“When you talk about amendments, of course it can be amended. Anything can be amended, even the Constitution can be amended. However all amendments must go through a process. If the plan was never gazetted it would make any amendments faster and easier.

“Putrajaya said he didn't want to gazette it until he cannot make amendments. But even without gazetting it, he already made amendments. Where is the point of your argument YB?” Khalid asked Tengku Adnan.

The Shah Alam MP stressed that his gazettement of the KL plan two days ago was to ensure that all amendments will now go through stringent checks.

MORE TO COME