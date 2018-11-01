Kaws celebrates favourite ‘Sesame Street’ characters for Uniqlo collection

‘Sesame Street’ characters star in a new collab from Kaws and Uniqlo. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 1 ― Uniqlo and New York-based artist Kaws are celebrating childhood fun with a collection themed entirely around the legendary US TV show Sesame Street, landing just in time for the holiday season.

From Cookie Monster and Elmo to Big Bird, Bert and Ernie, the famous furry (and feathered) faces from the educational children’s TV show Sesame Street are the stars of a joint capsule collection from Kaws and Uniqlo, for the second time.

The New-York-based artist re-imagines favourite characters from the show with a humorous touch on a series of T-shirts and sweatshirts for women, men and kids.

The first round of pieces from the “Kaws x Sesame Street” collaboration was launched earlier this year in June.

The collection also includes five brightly-coloured plush toys celebrating characters from the show. A limited-edition gift box of all five character toys will also be available.

The “Kaws x Sesame Street” collection is due out November 19 in selected Uniqlo stores and online at www.uniqlo.com. ― AFP-Relaxnews