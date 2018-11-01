Pakatan whip calls for sedition probe against PM’s media adviser

Johari said Kadir’s posting insinuated that Sultan Sallehudin Badlishah was using his royal position to make money. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Sungai Petani MP Datuk Johari Abdul today accused Datuk A. Kadir Jasin of having insulted the Sultan of Kedah in a recent blogpost and demanded the police investigate the case under the archaic Sedition Act 1948, even as his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition considers its abolition.

Johari, who is leader of the PH coalition’s backbenchers, said Kadir’s posting on his blog last Tuesday insinuated that Sultan Sallehudin Badlishah was using his royal position to make money.

“I urge the police to investigate Kadir under the Sedition Act because his writings could spark negative perceptions as though Sultan Sallehudin is someone who takes money to run businesses and abuse his royal position.

“What is his motive for making such statements against a Sultan who we love, and is also a former army man,” the PKR lawmaker said of Kadir, a former newsman acting as Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s media adviser.

The PH whip also urged Kedahans and military veterans to file police complaints against Kadir, his fellow PH ally from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

Sultan Sallehudin was recently elevated to the Kedah throne. Kadir’s blog post also drew negative comments from its readers.

MORE TO COME