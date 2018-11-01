Report: PAC told identities of 1MDB audit report saboteurs

A report claimed that three of the five alleged saboteurs are highly-placed individuals in the Attorney-General’s Chambers, 1MDB and an officer with access to the Prime Minister’s Office during Najib’s tenure. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has been told the identities of five people alleged to have tampered with a national audit of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) report, New Straits Times reported today.

The national newspaper also cited unnamed sources claiming to have shown concrete proof of the tampering, through two sets of the 2016 documents with one said to include redacted information on Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and Low Taek Jho “missing” from the audit report that cleared all three from any wrongdoing in the sovereign investment fund scandal.

“The reintroduced parts that were allegedly redacted could overturn the earlier findings.

“Najib, Rosmah Mansor and Jho Low's names appear to have resurfaced in the report in ways that are not favorable to them,” one of the anonymous sources was quoted saying.

NST reported that three of the five alleged saboteurs are highly-placed individuals in the Attorney-General’s Chambers, 1MDB and an officer with access to the Prime Minister’s Office during Najib’s tenure.

Controversy surrounding the 1MDB audit report continues to rage even as the current PAC’s probe has been paused on the advice of AG Tommy Thomas.

Former auditor-general Tan Sri Ambrin Buang yesterday maintained his denial that the audit report he has signed off on was tampered with and Kiandee’s predecessor Datuk Seri Hasan Arifin steadfastly insisted he had no knowledge of any tampering.