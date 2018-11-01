John Carpenter shares ‘Shudder’ theme song for horror streaming service

Filmmaker John Carpenter has created a theme song for a new horror streaming service called ‘Shudder’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 1 ― Famous American filmmaker and musician John Carpenter has composed an instrumental track titled Shudder for the horror-themed streaming platform of the same name.

NME reports that after releasing the soundtrack for the new Halloween movie reboot last month, Carpenter, the king of horror, has shared a new instrumental track called Shudder. Channelling the filmmaker’s typically spooky style, the track has been created for the eponymous horror-themed streaming platform.

The track is eerily reminiscent of the score from John Carpenter’s 1982 movie The Thing.

Shudder is owned by the American TV network AMC, home to the hit show The Walking Dead.

Carpenter directed and scored the cult 1978 Halloween slasher movie.

He returned to the 2018 reboot, directed by David Gordon Green, as composer for the soundtrack. ― AFP-Relaxnews