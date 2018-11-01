Meek Mill shares video for ‘Dangerous’ featuring Jeremih

Meek Mill performs during V-103 Live Pop Up Concert in Atlanta, Georgia, March 25, 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 1 ― Rapper Meek Mill has shared the video for his Dangerous song, featuring Jeremih and PnB Rock.

The musician video switches between footage of scantily-clad women, money and expensive drinks, and black-and-white shots of Mill and his two companions on the track.

Dangerous is taken from the four-track EP Legends of the Summer, released in July, which also features a track with Miguel.

In September, fans of the artist learned via pagesix.com, that the rapper has a new album in the works. However, Mill declined to give a release date for the album, saying that it would be a surprise release.

Watch the video for Dangerous by Mill, featuring Jeremih and PnB Rock, on YouTube: https://youtu.be/stcIiJbwpio ― AFP-Relaxnews