Snoop Dogg joins Jay Rock on ‘Win’ remix

LOS ANGELES, Nov 1 ― Jay Rock has offered up a remix of the Redemption single Win featuring the legendary Snoop Dogg.

Fresh off the release of his video for Wow Freestyle featuring Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock is back with this official remix of the anthem Win.

Over Rock’s original verses, Snoop Dogg adds his trademark laidback feel.

Late last week, Jay Rock dropped the video for the Kendrick Lamar-assisted Wow Freestyle, which likewise appears on his 2018 album Redemption. In it, the two rappers (and TDE labelmates) cruise around Los Angeles and party in the streets.

Jay Rock is currently in the midst of a more-than-30-date North American tour in support of the album, which wraps up next month. ― AFP-Relaxnews