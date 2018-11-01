Hear Grimes’ and Poppy’s new track ‘Play Destroy’

Poppy’s ‘Am I a Girl?’ is out October 31. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 1 ― Singers Poppy and Grimes have dropped their new collaboration Play Destroy, which features on Poppy’s brand-new album Am I a Girl?.

The YouTube star starts the track by rocking out with heavy guitars before switching over to a catchy pop chorus, then back to dark guitar-driven rock, including a full-on metal guitar solo near the end, and back to pop.

Grimes, meanwhile, has featured on a number of recent collaborations, including Janelle Monáe’s Pynk, and she’s thought to be at work on her own latest album. ― AFP-Relaxnews