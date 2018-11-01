TooFaced teases ‘self-adhering’ eyeshadow

Jerrod Blandino teased new products from TooFaced on Instagram. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 1 ― TooFaced is stepping up its game this holiday season with the launch of ‘self-adhering’ eyeshadows.

The cruelty-free cosmetics brand is set to launch a new “Pretty Rich” makeup collection this November, featuring the new formula shadows, as reported by Allure.

The news was teased by the brand’s co-founder Jerrod Blandino, who posted a glimpse of the collection’s 16-pan palette to his 275,000 Instagram followers, along with the caption: “Don’t you know, Diamonds are a girl’s & boy’s best friend?! Contains 4 new innovative “self adhering” diamond dusted glitter shadows for tons of sparkle with no mess!”

The makeup mogul has remained tight-lipped about the details of the brand’s latest innovation, but the move shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans, given TooFaced’s penchant for creative makeup formulas. The label has developed a reputation recently for mastering the art of scented cosmetics, infusing eye, lip and face products from recent collections with fragrances ranging from peach to cinnamon.

The brand is not alone in taking a fresh approach to makeup formulas, either. Earlier this month, Maybelline unveiled a new “Snapscara” mascara, which launches globally in stores in January, and can be removed simply and quickly with water. ― AFP-Relaxnews