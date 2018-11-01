Singapore molester sentenced to three years’ jail

At a poorly lit area on Hindhede Walk off Upper Bukit Timah Road, Tang Yong Hao ran up and grabbed the woman from behind. — Today file pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 1 — He tailed a 21-year-old woman he found “attractive” for a good 13 minutes while she was making her way home from Beauty WorldT Station.

At a poorly lit area on Hindhede Walk off Upper Bukit Timah Road, Tang Yong Hao ran up and grabbed the woman from behind.

The 28-year-old covered her mouth to stifle her screams and wrapped another hand around her abdomen.

He then pulled her to the ground, forced her into a sitting position and molested her multiple times before fleeing.

Yesterday, Tang, whose occupation is unknown, was sentenced to three years’ jail and four strokes of the cane. Earlier this month, he admitted to one count of causing hurt to the woman while molesting her.

Just after 11pm on March 20, Tang noticed the woman — who cannot be named to protect her identity — alighting at Beauty WorldT Station. He was on his way to get supper nearby but changed his mind.

Deputy public prosecutor Rebecca Wong said: “Upon seeing the victim and finding her attractive, (he) decided to follow the victim.”

After she was molested, the woman gave chase but stopped after Tang ran into an alley.

She then returned home and told her family what had happened.

The next day, a doctor’s examination revealed that she had suffered cuts and bruises to her hands and thighs.

She was also diagnosed with acute stress reaction after being unable to sleep the previous night and had fears of being alone in the dark.

Court documents did not reveal how Tang was caught.

In sentencing him, District Judge Kessler Soh noted the “degree of premeditation” involved — Tang had followed the woman for 13 minutes “along a dark and quiet road”.

The judge also noted the “significant degree of force” Tang used, but took into account his plea of guilt, which spared the woman from having to testify in court. — TODAY