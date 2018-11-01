MACC hunting for Paul Stadlen, Najib’s former PR chief

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) issued a statement this morning seeking the public’s help to track down Stadlen. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Former Apco Malaysia boss Paul Geoffrey Stadlen, who also previously aided Datuk Seri Najib Razak in his publicity campaigns, is the latest wanted person in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) issued a statement this morning seeking the public’s help to track down Stadlen.

“We are looking for him and we issued the statement this morning on our website,” MACC senior commissioner Zuhaila Arip told Malay Mail when contacted.

Zuhaila is one of the investigation officers in charge.

The MACC statement suggested Stadlen, a British national, may be a crucial witness in the “high profile” investigation into the allegations of financial misappropriation at 1MDB.

The 39-year old was last known to live at the Loft Sentral Condominium, near the KL Sentral transportation hub here, according to MACC.

Apco Malaysia is said to be the PR company that managed Najib's past publicity campaigns, including international advertorials and news slots meant to boost the former prime minister’s global standing.

Whistleblower website Sarawak Report previously reported that Stadlen headed the communication operations of the Prime Minister's Office during Najib’s tenure.

Anyone with information on Stadlen is advised to contact Zuhaila at 03-8870 0364 or email her at [email protected] or contact Fahmee Mohd Nor at 03-8870 0419 or email [email protected].