Bursa opens higher on heavyweight buying

An investor monitors share market prices in Kuala Lumpur October 11, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia opened higher today, with buying in selected heavyweights and fortified by the better overnight performance of Wall Street.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.57 points better at 1,710.84 from yesterday's close of 1,709.27.

The index opened 1.32 points stronger at 1,710.59.

Public Bank Investment Bank Bhd said markets across the globe checked out of October mostly on a positive note, though still seeing their worst monthly losses in a while.

"On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 ended up 1.0 per cent and 1.1 per cent respectively, driven by strong earnings from the likes of General Motors and Facebook," it said.

On Bursa Malaysia, gainers led losers 157 to 65 with 136 counters unchanged, 1,469 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Volume stood at 96.39 million units valued at RM45.28 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank, Tenaga and IHH Healthcare were flat at RM9.49, RM14.70 and RM5.00 respectively.

Petronas Chemicals rose 13 sen to RM9.48 and Public Bank declined eight sen to RM24.52.

For actives, Seacera and Orion IXL gained half-a-sen each to 24 sen and 12 sen respectively, while Pesona Metro and Focus Dynamics were flat at 26.5 sen and 15.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 20.75 points to 11,792.5, the FBM Ace Index rose 37.83 points to 4,890.38 and the FBM 70 declined 9.19 points at 13,482.15.

The FBM Emas Index was 8.31 points higher at 11,778.35 and the FBMT 100 Index gained 6.36 points to 11,630.63.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index bagged 5.34 points to 7,364.55, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.11 of-a-point better at 170.75 and the Financial Services Index was 38.88 points weaker at 17,210.79. — Bernama