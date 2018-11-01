Unplugged Performance gives the Tesla S a luxe upgrade at SEMA 2018

Unplugged Performance's upgrades for the Tesla Model S are customisable. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 1 ― Unplugged Performance, aftermarket fitters known for their premium Tesla upgrades and customisation, have turned Tesla's Model S into a bespoke supercar, which can be tailored to each owner's taste.

Yesterday at SEMA, Unplugged Performance announced their newest full Tesla vehicle upgrade package for the Model S, the S-APEX P100D, a build that can be “uniquely commissioned to the specific individual tastes of each owner” while bringing it into the supercar realm.

To reach this standard, Unplugged Performance completely reworks each vehicle. The Model S is already fairly streamlined and clean, but Unplugged adds on some extra components and materials for enthusiasts whose appreciation for the original is coupled with premium tastes.

Customers attend “an extensive consultation” with the Unplugged Performance team to develop a personalised design for the driver.

The package does, however, come with a few base upgrades.

For starters, the body is widened by forty millimeters per corner to lower drag and maximize performance. This can then be accompanied by the owner's choice of 19-, 20-, or 21-inch diameter ultra-lightweight wheels, paired with custom-tuned brand Plug-N-Play High Performance Shocks to make handling smooth and effortless.

Unplugged replaces the Tesla production braking system with their own Superlight Carbon Ceramic 6-piston braking system which provides better stopping power and better fade resistance, while reducing the vehicles total mass by 9kg.

As for the interior, the sky's the limit. As an example, the demonstration vehicle is trimmed in Alcantara and hand-selected premium leather, and the solid facades were resurfaced in real carbon fiber with a “factory satin clear coat finish.”

The extensive custom redesign is available to all Tesla markets, starting at US$50,000, around RM209,253, (not including the vehicle, of course). The demonstration S-APEX is on display at LA's 2018 SEMA Show at the Toyo Tires booth, and it features just a handful of the customizations Unplugged Performance can provide for the Model S. ― AFP-Relaxnews