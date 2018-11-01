Transport minister says won’t give in to demands to ban Grab

Loke said he was aware of the problems faced by taxi drivers, but the issues need to be looked at more thoroughly, not only from the perspective of taxi drivers but also that of passengers. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook has reiterated that the government will not give in to the demands of taxi drivers who want the authorities to ban e-hailing (e-call) services using private cars, in particular Grab.

He said the government was aware of the problems faced by taxi drivers, but the issues need to be looked at more thoroughly, not only from the perspective of taxi drivers but also that of passengers.

He also said that the ministry had come up with a win-win formula to protect the welfare of taxi drivers and drivers who use the services of e-call companies.

“Our purpose is to encourage taxi drivers to use e-hailing applications, whether it is from Grab or other companies, (we should) not focus on Grab only as there are 20 to 30 e-hailing companies in the country, there are many more options,” he said when winding up the Half Term Review of the 11th Malaysia Plan for the ministry tonight.

He also urged MPs to use allocations in their respective parliamentary constituencies, to jointly assist taxi driver associations in using smartphones which will enable them to use e-call technology.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues today. — Bernama