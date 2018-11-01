Eddie Redmayne linked to Aaron Sorkin's 'Trial of the Chicago Seven'

British actor Eddie Redmayne looks like a firm choice to play Students for a Democratic Society co-founder Tom Hayden in upcoming film ‘The Trial of the Chicago Seven’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 1 ― Aaron Sorkin was announced as director of upcoming film The Trial of the Chicago Seven earlier in the week, and now Eddie Redmayne has been approached for a place in its cast.

With Sacha Baron Cohen already expected to play charismatic activist Abbie Hoffman, Fantastic Beasts lead Eddie Redmayne looks like a firm choice to play Students for a Democratic Society co-founder Tom Hayden.

Sources speaking to Variety have Redmayne in line to take the Hayden role, in line with expectations of a high-profile ensemble cast.

Hoffman and six other co-defendants, including Hayden, were put on trial for their part in turning a permitted protest into an un-permitted march upon the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

Black Panthers co-founder Bobby Seale was tried separately following a contentious decision by the trial judge.

Charged with conspiracy to incite a riot, the defendants ― as well as the group's attorneys ― were also convicted for contempt of court as a result of disruptive behavior displayed during the trial.

The movie's announcement comes ahead of a contentious US mid-term election on November 6, 2018, following nationwide protest marches, local street corner demonstrations, and an ongoing daily protest party outside the White House, as well as a stream of legal filings that challenge the legality of several domestic and foreign policy decisions.

Previous dramatizations of the Chicago Eight and Chicago Seven trial have included Steal This Movie (2000) with Vincent D'Onofrio as Abbie Hoffman, and The Chicago Eight (2012) with Thomas Ian Nichols of American Pie and Red Band Society in the same role. ― AFP-Relaxnews