Hailey Baldwin is the new face of PrettyLittleThing

Hailey Baldwin fronts the holiday 2018 collection from PrettyLittleThing. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 1 — Yesterday, ready-to-wear fashion brand PrettyLittleThing named American model Hailey Baldwin as the face of its holiday 2018 collection.

With rhinestone, sequins, glitter and metallics, PrettyLittleThing is ramping up the shine this holiday season. To showcase this flamboyant new collection, the ready-to-wear and accessories brand has signed up American model Hailey Baldwin.

Baldwin shows off the brand’s holiday 2018 collection in an ad campaign that appears to focus on party attire. She is seen wearing a show-stopping dress with sexy cutouts, covered with shimmering silver details, worn with towering glitter heels.

The PrettyLittleThing holiday collection also features oversized blazer dresses, sequin dresses, mini skirts and close-cut crop tops. It goes on sale online from November 6 at www.prettylittlething.us.

PrettyLittleThing regularly collaborates with world-renowned celebrities and social media stars such as Ashley Graham and Kourtney Kardashian. — AFP