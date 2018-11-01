Irish fire chiefs issue Halloween advice: Do the Neymar

A participant in costume and make-up poses for a photo during a Halloween parade at Walibi park in Wavre, Belgium, October 31, 2018. — Reuters pic

DUBLIN, Nov 1 — Irish fire chiefs have advised people to “do the #Neymar” if their Halloween costume catches fire, tweeting a video of the Brazil forward rolling around on the turf.

Alongside various safety warnings about bonfires on their Twitter feed, the Dublin Fire Brigade opted for a GIF of Neymar to get their message across.

“STOP, DROP & ROLL. If you find yourself in a position where your costume or clothes catch fire, do the #Neymar. Running will only fan the flames and help the fire spread. STOPPING, DROPPING & ROLLING will smother the flames.”

Neymar, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, is recognised as one of the world’s top players but has an unwanted reputation for play-acting.

At the World Cup in Russia he was mocked for his on-field theatrics as Brazil crashed out at the quarter-final stage. — AFP