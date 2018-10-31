Do your bit for Malaysian tourism, DPM tells industry players

Tourists take a photo in front of the Stadthuys Building in Melaka April 1, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SERI KEMBANGAN, Oct 31 — Tourism industry players must play their part in embracing innovative tourism products to make Malaysia a tourism destination, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said the players must ask themselves whether they had strategic plans in place to attract tourists to the country and whether they were ready to provide their best to cater to the taste-buds of foreign guests from different parts of the world.

“Growing the tourism industry in Malaysia is a partnership — one that is forged between the government and the private sector. Healthy competition is also vital in bringing out the best in each other,” she said in her keynote address before launching the Malaysia Tourism Council Gold Award 2018 gala dinner here tonight.

Dr Wan Azizah explained that it was vital that tourism players value-add to their tourism products and enhance their promotions, so that they would be more attractive, comprehensive and competitive.

She pointed out that in this digital age, Malaysia could no longer promote the country’s tourism potential through traditional means.

“Social media, home-sharing sites and mobile apps are just some of the more creative and proactive means of promoting our tourism products which must be utilised and expanded upon,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah emphasised that tourism industry players must also be creative enough to compete on the global stage and win the hearts of tourists in choosing Malaysia as their travel destination.

“I believe the government has been proactive in providing the needed infrastructure to promote the country’s tourism industry. In fact, many government agencies have also been established to further strengthen this industry,” she said.

The deputy prime minister highlighted that tourism had become the second largest foreign exchange earner for the country with 25.9 million tourist arrivals and RM82.2 billion in tourism revenue last year and the most tourists to Malaysia came from Singapore, followed by Indonesia, China and Thailand.

She said tourism industry’s contribution to the local economy was approximately 15 per cent and had also created employment opportunities for some 3.2 million people, making up 22.7 per cent of the total employment in Malaysia. — Bernama