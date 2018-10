Spain’s Rafael Nadal reacts during a press conference in Paris October 31, 2018, after withdrawing from the Paris Masters tournament. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Oct 31 — Rafael Nadal pulled out of the Paris Masters today guaranteeing Novak Djokovic’s return to world number one spot.

Announcing his withdrawal Nadal said: “My abdominal muscles haven’t felt good for the past few days, especially on service, doctors recommended that I didn’t play.”

Djokovic arrived in Paris knowing that he would regain top spot he relinquished two years ago if he bettered the Spaniard’s performance at the indoor event he has won four times. — AFP