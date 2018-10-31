Mourinho escapes FA charge over abusive language

The Portuguese coach was reported to have directed an insult in his native language towards a camera. — Action Images pic via Reuters

LONDON, Oct 31 — Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has escaped punishment after a Football Association charge of using foul language following his side’s win over Newcastle United was found to have been “not proven”.

The Portuguese coach was reported to have directed an insult in his native language towards a camera which was “live” tracking him down the touchline after his side’s 3-2 comeback win in the Premier League at Old Trafford earlier this month.

“A charge against Jose Mourinho for allegedly using language which was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper has been found not proven following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today,” the FA said in a statement today.

“Written reasons for the decision of the Independent Regulatory Commission will be published in due course. This decision is subject to appeal.”

Since their victory over Newcastle, United have picked up four points from two games to move up to eighth in the league standings. — Reuters