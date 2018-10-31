‘Live’ telecast of Najib’s trial? Why not, says Shafee

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks to reporters at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex September 20, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Prominent lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah described the proposal to have a “live” telecast of the former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s trial as a good idea.

He said he had no issue for the trial to be broadcast “live” on national television as the proceedings would be carried out in a transparent manner.

The matter was brought up to the lawyer after the Pekan MP’s case management at the High Court here today.

“It’s a good idea... let everyone know what transpires in the courtroom during the trial. Nothing should be hidden,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Shafee said the defence had objected to the prosecution’s application for Najib’s trial to be carried out at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya.

He said the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex had more courtrooms than that of the Palace of Justice.

“Why would we want to move (the trial) there (Putrajaya)? They only have eight courtrooms... here we have 38 courtrooms for High Court, 27 for Sessions Court, 30 for Magistrate Court and 12 other unoccupied courtrooms,” he said. — Bernama