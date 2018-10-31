Hollywood Film Awards to honour ‘Black Panther,’ ‘Incredibles 2’

A group of men gather in front of a poster advertising 'Black Panther' on its opening night of screenings at the AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9 cinemas in Manhattan, New York. — Reuters pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 31 ― With the 2018 Hollywood Film Awards gala on November 4, the HFA organisers have announced two more winners ahead of time: Black Panther for the overall Hollywood Film Award, and Incredibles 2 for the Hollywood Animation Award.

Disney will leave the 2018 Hollywood Film Awards with two of the ceremony’s more prestigious accolades, thanks to its subsidiaries Marvel and Pixar.

Marvel’s Black Panther, released in the lead-up to ensemble superhero movie Avengers: Infinity War, will receive the overall Hollywood Film Award, while Pixar’s Incredibles 2, a sequel that arrived 12 years after its predecessor, is to be recognized with the Hollywood Animation Award.

The gala is organised by Dick Clark Productions, which also produces the Golden Globes.

The Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali and Linda Cardellini 1960s concert tour film (and awards season favorite) Green Book was previously announced for both the Ensemble and Screenwriter awards.

Glenn Close (The Wife) and Hugh Jackman (The Front Runner) are to receive the Hollywood Actress and Hollywood Actor awards respectively, with Damien Chazelle to be given the Hollywood Director Award for his work on moon landing drama First Man.

Crazy Rich Asians will receive the Hollywood Breakout Ensemble Award, and Amanda Stenberg of The Hate U Give and John David Washington of BlacKkKlansman individual Hollywood Breakout Performance Awards. Yalitza Aparicio of Mexican film (and Foreign Language Oscar hopeful) Roma will get the New Hollywood Award, and Felix Van Groeningen the Hollywood Breakthrough Director Award for Beautiful Boy.

Timothée Chalamet, who co-stars in Beautiful Boy with Steve Carrell, will receive the Hollywood Supporting Actor Award, while Nicole Kidman, whose Boy Erased is now an imminent theatrical release, is to be given the Hollywood Career Achievement Award.

The Hollywood Film Awards also named recipients of several craft accolades. These were in cinematography (A Star Is Born), music composition and editing (both First Man), visual effects (Avengers: Infinity War), costume design (The Favorite), make-up & hair (Mary Queen of Scots), production design (Black Panther), and sound (A Quiet Place).

While the Hollywood Film Awards will be the first of the industry town’s glitzy awards season galas, New York’s Gotham Awards ― for independent films made away from the big studio system ― have already announced their slate of nominated contenders ahead of a November 26 ceremony.

That list is led by The Favourite and If Beale Street Could Talk, so expect to see those two films popping up regularly as awards season continues. ― AFP-Relaxnews